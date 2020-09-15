Why some health professionals want daylight saving cancelled

Health professionals are pushing for daylight saving to be cancelled as a growing body of research suggests there are harmful health and economic impacts associated with the changing of the clocks.

The EU Parliament has voted to end mandatory daylight saving time by 2021.

Professor of diabetes at Monash University, Paul Zimmet, says concerns have been growing for a while, but they could be particularly problematic during the COVID-19 pandemic, due to the strain already put on the health system and the economy.

“There are more heart attacks just after daylight saving, more road accidents actually, and then you’ve got workplace accidents,” Professor Zimmet said.

In a 3AW Breakfast snap poll, 53 per cent of people voted in favour of ditching daylight saving time.

Victoria moves to daylight saving time on October 4.

