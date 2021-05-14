Why some new car buyers are being offered refunds

Some new car buyers are being forced to wait up to six months to get their vehicle and, in some cases, even offered refunds.

Manufacturing and shipping issues related to COVID-19 are being blamed.

“It really does depend on what make and model you order, but we are seeing delays up to six months for some cars,” James Voortman, CEO of the Australian Automotive Dealer Association, told Neil Mitchell.

And he said it wasn’t likely to be resolved any time soon.

