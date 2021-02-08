Why some of the Mornington Peninsula’s most popular sites may soon have new names

Some of the most popular sites on the Mornington Peninsula may soon be re-named in an effort to reflect their indigenous heritage.

The Mornington Peninsula Shire council wants to embrace First People’s languages by giving every cultural heritage site an additional name within the next two years.

Under the proposal, Arthurs Seat would become known as Wonga, while Point Nepean would be given the alternative name Monmar.

Mornington Peninsula Shire Councillor David Gill says changes “would only be done with community input”.

“I would like to see us recognise the traditional owners, and heritage and history by looking at what names we can develop,” he told Ross and Russel.

It’s understood complaints have also been made about Chinamans Creek in Capel Sound and Chinamans Hut near the South Channel of Port Phillip.

But the council has no plans of renaming those.

The proposal will be considered at tonight’s council meeting.

CEO of the National Native Title Council, Jamie Lowe, says renaming places and landmarks is about “embracing indigenous names and places”.

“It’s not a game changer per se but we think that names and places that everyone can embrace, and know the history of, are critical,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“It makes people comfortable having the conversation and embracing indigenous culture.”

Mr Lowe says places named after “infamous people that came across what we now know as Australia” will be among the first names to change.

