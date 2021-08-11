3AW
Why some Olympians will spend 28 days in quarantine in Australia

3 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Why some Olympians will spend 28 days in quarantine in Australia

Sixteen fully-vaccinated South Australian Olympians will have to do two 14-day quarantine stints after returning to Australia.

The athletes who quarantined for a fortnight in Sydney hotels will be required to isolate in their homes for another 14 days after returning to South Australia.

Broadcaster at Adelaide’s FIVEaa, Leith Forrest, says most South Australians know that’s the rule and “the majority of people here think that just because you’re an athlete, doesn’t mean you get any special treatment”.

“Our last seven day lockdown here in Adelaide was a man who came from Argentina, went into Sydney for his 14 days.

“After four days he had an accident, had to go into hospital for 10 days, then he came to Adelaide. He brought the virus with him somehow,” he told Ross and Russel.

South Australian athletes who have completed quarantine in other cities do not currently have to do the additional 14-day quarantine in their homes, but there are concerns the rule will be expanded to those in Melbourne and Brisbane quarantine hotels, amid the current outbreaks.

The Australian Olympic Committee has criticised the double quarantine period.

Press PLAY below to hear what the mood in SA is about the 28-day quarantine period

News
