Why some Simply Energy customers received emails indicating ‘massive’ power usage during outage

Simply Energy customers who were affected by power outages after storms lashed Victoria earlier this month have been left baffled by the company’s tracker emails, which said they were using record amounts of power.

But their power was out at the time.

Emerald resident Kathy told Neil Mitchell her power was out from June 9 to 16.

But her tracker email recorded “massive” power usage.

“My tracker told me I had used this massive amount of power and Sunday was my biggest day, it told me!,” she told Neil Mitchell.

More than 2000 Simply Energy customers were affected by the storm power outages, and many of those received confusing tracker emails.

CEO of Simply Energy, Shannon Hyde, says when there is no power reading recorded, tracker emails provide a substitute read.

“There’s a separation between the tracker emails … and the billing system,” he said.

“Our tracker emails received zero consumption and what we do typically in that situation is provide a substitute based on weekly and monthly trends to try and give really accurate insights.”

