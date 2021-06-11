3AW
Why swearing doesn’t seem to offend like it once did (and its benefits!)

41 mins ago
Tom Elliott
There’s no doubt swear words aren’t quite as venomous as they once were for most people.

Tom Elliott wants to know why.

He spoke with Anna Musson, Founder of The Good Manners Company, who said

She even discussed a study, which saw people put their hands in a bucket of freezing water.

Some were allowed to swear, others weren’t.

“Those who used expletives were able to hold their hands in the freezing water for longer,” she revealed.

Press PLAY below to hear more about the impact of swearing!

Tom Elliott
News
