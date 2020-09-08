Why tattoo studio owners are feeling the lockdown pinch more than most

Tattoo studio owners claim they’ve fallen through the cracks during the COVID-19 pandemic, with fears many businesses have and will go broke in Victoria.

The Vice President of The Australian Tattoists Guild said most tattoo studio owners weren’t eligible to recieve any of the grants made available to small business throughout the pandemic.

They’re also all but certain to remain closed for at least another two and a bit months under the currently modelling.

Tashi Edwards told Tom Elliott she’d been forced to sell her car and chewed through her “substantial” savings to stay afloat.

“The exclusion of sole traders from business grants really does feel like a war on the self-employed at the moment,” she said.

PIC: Getty (iStock)