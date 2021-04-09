3AW
Why teachers are becoming increasingly concerned by vaping at school

3 hours ago
3aw drive
School teachers are becoming increasingly concerned about the vaping craze among teenage students.

Colin Axup, President of the Victorian Association of State Secondary Principals, said the use of e-cigarettes at school was a concern.

It is illegal to sell e-cigarettes on behalf of a person under 18 years of age, but that hasn’t stopped students from taking them to school.

He said parents and schools needed to work together to address the issue.

“It’s a public health issue,” he said.

“The community, as a whole, needs to approach it that way.”

