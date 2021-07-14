3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Why Telstra says phone coverage..

Why Telstra says phone coverage in regional areas could get worse

6 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Why Telstra says phone coverage in regional areas could get worse

Telstra is warning mobile phone coverage in regional areas could get worse later this year, should the ACCC limit the company from bidding on low-band spectrum.

Australia’s competition regulator wants to restrict Telstra’s ability to bid on low-band spectrum and the telco would also need to reduce the current amount it uses.

“It effectively connects you and your mobile to the tower,” Telstra CEO Andy Penn told Neil Mitchell.

“Low-band spectrum is important because it goes the furthest.”

He said taking low-band spectrum away from Telstra would have unintended consequences.

“If that transpired, our pipes in that regard would get unnecessarily smaller and have that effect,” Mr Penn said.

“And that’s in areas where Telstra is the only provider, so it would be a bad outcome for customers.”

Press PLAY below to hear Andy Penn explain why

Picture by Getty iStock

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332