Why Telstra says phone coverage in regional areas could get worse

Telstra is warning mobile phone coverage in regional areas could get worse later this year, should the ACCC limit the company from bidding on low-band spectrum.

Australia’s competition regulator wants to restrict Telstra’s ability to bid on low-band spectrum and the telco would also need to reduce the current amount it uses.

“It effectively connects you and your mobile to the tower,” Telstra CEO Andy Penn told Neil Mitchell.

“Low-band spectrum is important because it goes the furthest.”

He said taking low-band spectrum away from Telstra would have unintended consequences.

“If that transpired, our pipes in that regard would get unnecessarily smaller and have that effect,” Mr Penn said.

“And that’s in areas where Telstra is the only provider, so it would be a bad outcome for customers.”

