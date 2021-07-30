Why the 2024 Paris Olympic logo is being mocked online

The Paris 2024 logo is being mocked on Twitter for its resemblance to a haircut.

The logo was released in 2019, but with the Tokyo Olympics currently underway, it’s again attracting attention.

It has been compared to a dating app logo by some people, some have posted pictures of the logo alongside celebrities with similar haircuts, and others say it’s a “Karen” hairdo.

🥇🔥🇫🇷

La médaille, la flamme, Marianne.

Voici le nouveau visage des Jeux Olympiques et Paralympiques de #Paris2024 The medal, the flame, Marianne

Here is the new face of the Olympic and Paralympic Games of #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/6VvsItrql6 — Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) October 21, 2019

3AW sports broadcaster, Shane McInnes, says he doesn’t understand the criticism.

“It’s a flame with the lips of Marianne, who represents liberty, equality and fraternity, to represent the Olympic Games!,” he said.

