Why the 2024 Paris Olympic logo is being mocked online

4 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Why the 2024 Paris Olympic logo is being mocked online

The Paris 2024 logo is being mocked on Twitter for its resemblance to a haircut.

The logo was released in 2019, but with the Tokyo Olympics currently underway, it’s again attracting attention.

It has been compared to a dating app logo by some people, some have posted pictures of the logo alongside celebrities with similar haircuts, and others say it’s a “Karen” hairdo.

3AW sports broadcaster, Shane McInnes, says he doesn’t understand the criticism.

“It’s a flame with the lips of Marianne, who represents liberty, equality and fraternity, to represent the Olympic Games!,” he said.

Press PLAY below to hear Neil and Shane’s thoughts on the criticism

Neil Mitchell
News
