Why the ABC is being called into question over mandatory iView logins

The ABC has been called into question over a plan to make personal accounts and logins mandatory for iView users from July.

It will require users to submit personal details to gain access.

Tom Elliott says he can’t understand why, given it’s a taxpayer-funded entity.

Television guru Robert McKnight, co-creator and Editor of TV BlackBox, agrees.

“They are saying it’s about creating a better user experience and that’s all very fine, but as you say, this should be a choice,” he said.

“Outside of the user experience, which is fine, this is nothing more than data harvesting.”

