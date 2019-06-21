Why the attitude towards ‘dobbing in’ tax cheats is changing

Australia’s attitude towards “dobbing” in tax cheats is changing, according to new statistics.

Michael Andrew, chair of the Black Economy Taskforce, told Tom Elliott the “dob-in” line at the Australian Tax Office was up more than 10 per cent.

He said Australians were starting to look at cash businesses differently.

“Think about the people who are doing the right thing,” he said on 3AW Drive.

“Think about the coffee shop owner who is actually paying his staff correctly and can’t compete because there’s some shonky person over the road paying cash out of the till.

“Or, getting a quote from your tradesman who is taking 10 per cent discount, but not paying tax.

“The person doing the right thing and pays tax, misses out on the job.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive