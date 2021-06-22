Why the Australian Education Union is pushing for more teacher development days

The Australian Education Union wants the state government to fund another professional development day per term for Victorian teachers.

Meredith Peace, Australian Education Union Victorian Branch President, says it would allow teachers to be released from their normal duties and undertake working such as planning and personal development.

“Teachers are doing 15 hours of unpaid overtime every week, on average,” she told 3AW Drive.

“That’s not sustainable.”

Picture by Getty iStock