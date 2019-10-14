What a jury brings that a judge can’t (according to a judge!)

The chief judge of the county court he’s not a fan of judge-only sentencing.

“I think a jury verdict brings a legitimacy, a validity, to a verdict that a judge just can’t bring,” Peter Kidd told Neil Mitchell.

“A jury does that because they are randomly selected members of the community.

“We hear criticism about judges being out of touch (and) what would they know, well, the community decides these things.

“Your neighbours decide these things.

“I think that’s a really, really good thing.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW