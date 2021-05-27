Why the construction industry is ‘essential’ during lockdown

The construction sector will be classed as essential workers under the snap seven-day lockdown.

It’s led some to question why that industry is allowed to operate, while others are not.

Danni Hunter, Victorian Executive Director Property Council of Australia, said construction had a proven track record.

“Our members and the construction industry, more broadly beyond just unionised sites, have a deep culture of compliance,” she said on 3AW Drive.

“We have very stringent industry guidelines that have been updated, I think, 13 times by the whole sector and are implemented across the board.

“We’ve never had an outbreak of any significance on a work site and we’ve done a lot of work with culturally and linguistically diverse messaging out from the industry to the workforce to help people understand their responsibility and safety measures they need to take.”

Picture by Getty iStock