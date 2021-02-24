3AW
Why the CSIRO’s involvement in medicinal cannabis is ‘big news’

32 mins ago
Neil Mitchell
The CSIRO has secured a licence to develop new medicinal cannabis products in Australia.

It’s been branded a significant development for those with a variety of conditions including multiple sclerosis and chronic pain.

Australia’s national science agency will play a “pivotal role” in removing the stigma of cannabis, according to one of the biggest medicinal cannabis companies in Australia.

“It shows we really have moved out of the shadows of prohibition,” Peter Crock, CEO of the Cann Group, told Neil Mitchell.

Picture by Getty iStock

News
