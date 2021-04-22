Why the days of fast food vouchers for outstanding junior sporting efforts could soon be over

The days of getting a Maccas voucher for outstanding achievements in junior sport could soon be over.

Five Victorian councils have signed up to a VicHealth trial that will see fast food vouchers dumped in favour of discounts for things like swimming lessons.

VicHealth CEO Sandro Demaio told 3AW Breakfast fast food vouchers send the wrong message.

“It starts to connect, in their very young brain, performance with junk food and particular brands,” he said.

“As they grow up, those preferences will be entrenched and it leads to all sorts of health problems.”

