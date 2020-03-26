Why the Department of Transport is yet to start shedding services

The Department of Transport says it will do whatever it can to keep those using public transport safe during the coronavirus crisis.

Jeroen Weimar, Head of Transport Services, spoke with Tony Jones on Thursday.

“We’re all in unprecedented territory here,” he said.

Metro and Yarra Trams are yet to start reducing services, with Mr Weimar explaining they were still crucial in helping health care workers and supermarket workers get to their vital jobs.

He said less services would result in more crowded trains and trams.

“Our first commitment is running a safe network,” Mr Weimar said.

But with less people using trams and trains, that is becoming an increasingly expensive exercise.

