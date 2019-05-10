Why the family of murdered mother Karen Chetcuti is suing the state government

The family of murdered mother Karen Chetcuti is suing the state government, claiming it is responsible for her death.

Michael Cardamone, 52, is serving a life sentence for the torture and murder of his 49-year-old neighbour near Wangaratta in 2016.

He’d been released on parole over the rape of a 15-year-old girl, just six months earlier.

The Chetcuti family’s lawyer, John Suta, told 3AW they are still suffering as a result of the government’s negligence.

“He was on parole, basically left to his own devices, unsupervised,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings