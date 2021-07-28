Why the federal government supported Victoria’s latest support package

The Federal Treasurer admits the previous position of the Commonwealth funding individual COVID-19 support payments and state governments supporting business had “effectively” changed after it helped fund Victoria’s latest support package for business.

Josh Frydenberg told Tom Elliott the $400 million would help those struggling following Victoria’s fifth lockdown.

He said Victoria faced different challenges to other states.

“Victorians have done it harder than anybody else around the country,” he said.

