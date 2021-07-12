3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Why the government is being slammed over two COVID-19 commercials

1 hour ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Why the government is being slammed over two COVID-19 commercials

A consumer psychologist has slammed the federal government over two advertisements aimed at encouraging vaccination uptake.

And they’re on the nose for a range of reasons.

Adam Ferrier told Tom Elliott the first ad, which features a young woman battling severe COVID-19 symptoms in hospital, failed a basic piece of a psychology.

It’s attempting to instill fear about the coronavirus.

“Fear appeals work when you want to stop a behaviour, but they don’t work when you want people to go out and do something,” Mr Ferrier said.

“I’m amazed the federal government doesn’t know this really basic piece of psychology.”

Tom Elliott admits he isn’t a fan, either.

“I think it’s a silly ad,” he said.

“Firstly, people that age are unlikely to be the ones who are badly affected by COVID (and) it’s far more likely to be somebody in their 70s, 80s and 90s and that’s why they were the highest priority to get vaccinated.

“Secondly, if you are 30 it’s almost impossible to get vaccinated at the moment.”

The other commercial, which encourages people to “arm themselves”, was “boring, dull and unimaginative”.

“It’s just a s*** ad,” Adam Ferrier said.

Press PLAY below to hear their views on the commercials

Picture: Federal Government

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332