Why the government is being slammed over two COVID-19 commercials

A consumer psychologist has slammed the federal government over two advertisements aimed at encouraging vaccination uptake.

And they’re on the nose for a range of reasons.

Adam Ferrier told Tom Elliott the first ad, which features a young woman battling severe COVID-19 symptoms in hospital, failed a basic piece of a psychology.

It’s attempting to instill fear about the coronavirus.

“Fear appeals work when you want to stop a behaviour, but they don’t work when you want people to go out and do something,” Mr Ferrier said.

“I’m amazed the federal government doesn’t know this really basic piece of psychology.”

Tom Elliott admits he isn’t a fan, either.

“I think it’s a silly ad,” he said.

“Firstly, people that age are unlikely to be the ones who are badly affected by COVID (and) it’s far more likely to be somebody in their 70s, 80s and 90s and that’s why they were the highest priority to get vaccinated.

“Secondly, if you are 30 it’s almost impossible to get vaccinated at the moment.”

The other commercial, which encourages people to “arm themselves”, was “boring, dull and unimaginative”.

“It’s just a s*** ad,” Adam Ferrier said.

Picture: Federal Government