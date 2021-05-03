3AW
Why the Greens are pushing for ‘billionaires’ to hand back JobKeeper payments

9 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Why the Greens are pushing for ‘billionaires’ to hand back JobKeeper payments

The Greens are calling on Australia’s big corporations who made profits during the pandemic to hand back the money they received in JobKeeper payments.

Adam Bandt told Neil Mitchell it wasn’t fair that “billionaires made out like bandits” while many Australians struggled.

“JobKeeper was designed to keep people in work and keep struggling businesses afloat,” he said.

“But companies and big corporations and billionaires that have made excessive profits and paid themselves bonuses clearly didn’t need it and we are saying they should pay it back.”

Press PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

(Photo by Sam Mooy/Getty Images)

