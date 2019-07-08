Why the ‘grey nomad’ is getting less grey

The “grey nomad” is getting younger and less grey, according to the latest figures.

The average age of a caravan owner in Australia is 33.

Tony Jones tried to find out why on Monday.

He spoke with Sharon Smedley, from Grey Nomads Australia, who said she was encountering more and more young families on the road travelling.

She says parents seem more willing to take their young kids out of the classroom and onto the road.

“When I’ve conversed with children on the road, they’ve picked up more than what you would in a classroom,” she explained.

“They understand things like the bombing of Darwin and things like that because they’re there and things like that.”

