The Federal Government has increased JobSeeker by $50 a fortnight.

But job-hunter advocates say it’s not enough.

“Every little dollar makes a difference when you’re on a really low income, but it’s just not enough,” Fiona Guthrie, CEO of Financial Counselling Australia, told Tom Elliott.

She said it was “really disappointing” news.

“We had an opportunity to fix this once and for all,” she said.

