Why the Johnson & Johnson jab is unlikely to be part of Australia’s COVID-19 vaccination program

11 hours ago
3AW News
The Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine is highly unlikely to be bought by the Australian government because it is too similar to the AstraZeneca jab.

Last week the government said it was still in talks with Johnson & Johnson.

But Greg Hunt’s office has told The Age the federal government won’t purchase the vaccine because it’s the same type of vaccine as the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is being locally-produced.

The company is seeking no fault compensation schemes around the world, which protect against legal liabilities and allow patients taken ill by the vaccine to be compensated by the government.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he hopes most Australians will be vaccinated by the end of the year, but the federal government has abandoned an official timeline for the rollout.

