Why the latest issues outside the supervised drug facility have made Tom Elliott ‘so angry’

An exasperated Tom Elliott says two deeply disturbing incidents in the past 24 hours highlight exactly why the supervised drug injecting facility should not be next to Richmond West Primary School.

A man was found dead outside the school on Thursday morning.

Police had been called to the same spot on Wednesday afternoon following reports of a man allegedly behaving erratically.

That man has since been charged with trespassing, possessing a controlled weapon and breaching bail.

“And the kids had to see this,” Tom Elliott said on 3AW Drive.

Tom Elliott and plenty of local residents have continually pleaded with the Victorian Government to move the facility away from the primary school on Lennox Street.

“If we have to have an injecting facility, and I have my doubts about that, but let’s just say we have to, then it should be like a brothel – away from homes, away from schools and in an industrial area,” he said.

“We are essentially sacrificing the right to a safe and carefree existence for these primary school kids in order to pander to drug addicts.

“I just think it’s a very sad reflection on our society.

“It just makes me so angry when there is an obvious solution.”

North Richmond resident Sharon said it was “appalling” and the facility must be moved.

“Anybody that cares about children has to admit it is wrong,” she said.

