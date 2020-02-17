Why the Liberal Democrats have launched the ‘Do Not Disclose’ campaign

The Liberal Democrats have issued resistance to the Victorian Government’s Gender Equality Bill, launching the Do Not Disclose campaign.

David Limbrick MP told Tom Elliott he was concerned by the Bill, which “aims to improve workplace gender equality” across the Victorian public sector, universities and local councils.

Mr Limbrick said that meant gender quotas.

“From my point of view, everything about this is wrong because the government should be employing the best person for the job, full stop, and everything else is discrimination,” he told Tom Elliott.

Mr Limbrick said those applying for public sector jobs should simply refuse to tick a gender box on an application form, or refuse to disclose their gender when being interviewed.

