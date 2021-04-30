3AW
Why the Lord Mayor will keep wearing a mask once COVID-19 is ‘defeated’

4 hours ago
in studio with neil mitchell
Melbourne mayor Sally Capp says she plans on wearing a mask after the coronavirus is defeated, in a sign that masks could become a permanent feature in the city.

One year ago, the idea of masks being worn en masse was unthinkable, and when they were introduced the general consensus was that they were only a short-term measure.

But Ms Capp this morning revealed to Neil Mitchell that she intends to continue wearing a mask in crowded places like public transport for years to come.

“Even post-COVID, whenever that may be, I’m intending to keep a mask with me for places like public transport because I think it’s a great idea to take responsibility, particularly if I’ve got a cold or cough, to not share that,” she said.

“I think there are some good silver linings and habits that have come from COVID that may continue.”

The comments came in response to questioning around mask compliance on trains, with many commuters frustrated by the lack of masks being worn, citing that as a reason for still not coming into the city.

Press PLAY below to jump in the studio

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

News
