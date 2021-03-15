3AW
Why the March 4 Justice protests are a ‘pivotal moment for Australia’

3 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Monday’s March 4 Justice protests have been described as a “pivotal moment for Australia” by organisers.

Tens of thousands of people hit the streets at dozens of protests across the country, demanding action on gendered violence.

“Women are hurting and our leaders need to be aware of that,” Bronwyn Currie told Tom Elliott.

Victoria Police said it was “pleased” with the behaviour of those who attended and “all participants” were compliant with the Chief Health Officer restrictions and no breaches or incidents were detected.

“The turn out today was quite extraordinary,” Bronwyn Currie said.

Four people were arrested after gluing themselves to the road at the intersection outside Flinders Street Station, but police say they were not part of the March 4 Justice rally.

