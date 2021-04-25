Why the Melbourne Star was looking at little dim last week

Several 3AW Breakfast listeners spotted the Melbourne Star Observation Wheel looking a little dim last week.

The operators of the wheel say a computer problem is to blame.

😭 Sadly last night our LED System REALLY let us down. Good news is our awesome Tech team are staying back tonight to… Posted by Melbourne Star Observation Wheel on Wednesday, April 21, 2021

“We had a little computer glitch,” head of sales and marketing at the Melbourne Star Observation Wheel, Nicole Hill, told Ross and Russel.

“Our team have identified the issue. It’s not the bulbs, it was the system.”

Ms Hill says some of the LED lights also need to be replaced, but due to the decline in revenue during the pandemic, repairs have been slower than usual.

“With just under four kilometers of LED lights, just imagine a Christmas tree that has four kilometres of light and one goes out, it’s a massive job,” she said.

“We are in the process of fixing them, but it is a massive job.”

