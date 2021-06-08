Why the Mornington Peninsula is divided over a potential long weekend visitor influx

With the state government indicating Melburnians will not be able to travel to regional Victoria for the Queen’s Birthday weekend, the Mornington Peninsula may be in for a massive influx of tourists.

The Mornington Peninsula is classed as part of metropolitan Melbourne under the current restrictions, so if the 10 kilometre limit is lifted it may be one of very few tourist spots open to Melburnians for the long weekend.

Some residents say the health of their community will suffer if that is allowed to occur.

Mornington Peninsula Councillor David Gill says people are already bending the rules and heading to their holiday homes in breach of the current restrictions.

“The number of people coming down and staying in their holiday houses on the weekend and then heading back into the city seemed wrong to me,” he told Dee Dee.

“It is a concern to Mornington Peninsula residents.”

Press PLAY below to hear more about why residents are concerned

But businesses are hoping for an influx of tourists.

“Please, bring it on,” owner of the Melbourne Travel Project in Mornington, Matt Coyle, told Dee Dee.

“We have been suffering, all the traders down here.

“Any opportunity to have some normality return we would be welcoming.”

Press PLAY below to hear why businesses are hoping for an influx of tourists