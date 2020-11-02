Why the National Children’s Commissioner holds fears for the next generation

Australia’s newly appointed National Children’s Commissioner, Anne Hollonds, says over-the-top expectations and pressure are contributing to kids anxiety.

However the Commissioner says it’s not about criticising parents, who want to help their children but often don’t know what to do.

“Parents are worried about the future,” she told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

“They’re worried about the economic outcomes for their kids, they want their kids to do well.

“At the same time we’re seeing some pretty poor indicators in terms of the mental health and well being of kids.”

The Commissioner says in order to support kids that are feeling too much pressure we need to listen to them.

“The schools together with the parent community, or the families, need to have this conversation about what are reasonable expectations,” she said.

“Childhood is not just a training ground for future adults and workers.

“Childhood has value right now.”

Click PLAY to hear the interview below