Why the number of male teachers in Australia is in decline

3 hours ago
The number of male teachers in Australian schools is declining.

Just 15 per cent of teachers are male.

Tom Elliott wants to know why.

Some of the reasons floated are uncertainty around physical contact, expectations to take on masculine or gendered roles and social isolation.

He spoke with Vaughan Cruickshank, from the School of Education at the University of Tasmania, about the issue.

