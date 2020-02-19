Why the Nylex sign was lit up for the first time in five years last night

The iconic Nylex sign lit up in Cremorne for the first time in five years last night.

It’s now turned off again, but its brief return was a test for what’s yet to come — the sign is set to be permanently lit up again in the future!

Pete Smith, development manager at Croydon Property Group, which is developing the Nylex site, said the historic sign is in better shape than expected.

“We’ve got a scope of refurbishment work to do to the sign a little bit further down the track, so we wanted to understand what does work and what doesn’t,” he told 3AW’s Dee Dee.

“It’s in remarkably good condition given it’s been sitting up on the silos for almost 50 years!”

The clock and temperature features on the sign, however, did not work last night.

“We’ll restore those elements and the clock will read the time and the temperature gauge will work again!,” Mr Smith said.

“We’ll modernise the lighting element but we will be keeping the existing form of the sign almost entirely.”

The development set to be built on the site, dubbed ‘The Malt District’, will include 200 apartments, a hotel, a microbrewery, a supermarket, and retail and commercial spaces.

It’s not yet clear exactly when the Nylex sign will permanently light up again.

Press PLAY below for more.

Image: @NylexSilos