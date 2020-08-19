Why the Premier’s lockdown warning ‘doesn’t follow logic’

An epidemiologist says Daniel Andrews’ warning that Stage 4 restrictions won’t be eased if coronavirus testing rates continue to decline doesn’t make a lot of sense.

Speaking on Wednesday, the Premier said the government was concerned about a dip in test numbers recently.

He said even if case numbers continued to fall, there was no guarantee restrictions would be eased.

Professor Nigel McMillan, Director of Infectious Diseases and Immunology at the Menzies Health Institute, said it would make Victoria a “victim” of its own success.

“The reason for (possibly) extending the lockdown doesn’t seem to follow logic to me,” he said.

