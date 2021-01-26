3AW
Why the push is on to get more kids playing organised sport

8 hours ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy
As the school year begins, there are calls for more children to participate in organised sport.

Associate Professor Shane Pill, Flinders University sports education expert, told Dee Dee Dunleavy there was concern about the dropping rates of kids playing sport amid worrying levels of obesity.

“We like to think of ourselves as a nation of athletic and sporty people, but the evidence is telling us that it’s in steady decline,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

News
