Why the Queensland COVID-19 outbreak ‘could not have been worse timing’

3 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Why the Queensland COVID-19 outbreak ‘could not have been worse timing’

The federal government’s $1.2 billion tourism support package won’t have its desired impact if state borders continue to be slammed shut, according to the CEO of the Tourism and Transport Forum.

Margy Osmond told 3AW Queensland was already feeling the effects of its latest COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent border closures and restrictions.

“It could not have been worse timing,” she said ahead of the Easter weekend and school holidays.

She said the “inconsistency” in responses from each state only added to the uncertainty.

“In the last day or so, Queensland has seen $10 million in cancellations, just in the accommodation sector, and that will probably be $35 million worth by the time we get to the end of the long weekend,” she said

“That’s just one sector, in one state.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Picture by Getty iStock

News
