3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Why the rising rate of peanut allergies in Victorian kids has slowed

6 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Why the rising rate of peanut allergies in Victorian kids has slowed

The rise of peanut allergies in Victorian kids appears to be slowing.

Traditionally, parents were told to delay food that could cause allergies, such as egg and nuts, until after their first birthday.

But in 2018, the guidelines changed to recommend the introduction of potential allergens earlier.

New research from the Melbourne Children’s Research Institute shows about 80 per cent of parents are now making peanuts one of the first foods they feed their babies, and it’s reducing the risk that they go on to develop an allergy to the nuts.

Dr Jennifer Koplin, from the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute, says it’s encouraging but it won’t prevent allergies altogether.

“Given there’s only been a 16 per cent decrease even though 80 per cent of parents have introduced peanuts, it’s not going to be the whole answer.” she told Ross and Russel.

Press PLAY below for more.

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332