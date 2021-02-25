Why the rising rate of peanut allergies in Victorian kids has slowed

The rise of peanut allergies in Victorian kids appears to be slowing.

Traditionally, parents were told to delay food that could cause allergies, such as egg and nuts, until after their first birthday.

But in 2018, the guidelines changed to recommend the introduction of potential allergens earlier.

New research from the Melbourne Children’s Research Institute shows about 80 per cent of parents are now making peanuts one of the first foods they feed their babies, and it’s reducing the risk that they go on to develop an allergy to the nuts.

Dr Jennifer Koplin, from the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute, says it’s encouraging but it won’t prevent allergies altogether.

“Given there’s only been a 16 per cent decrease even though 80 per cent of parents have introduced peanuts, it’s not going to be the whole answer.” she told Ross and Russel.

Press PLAY below for more.