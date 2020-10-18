Why the rules on hospitality reopening are ‘just not going to work’

Some COVID-19 rules were eased at 11.59pm and a second phase of restriction relaxation is scheduled for November 1, but what’s on offer for businesses varies between industries.

CEO of the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VECCI), Paul Guerra, said he has “mixed” feelings about the restriction easing.

“There’s certainly some good news in there and what we’ve asked the government for is certainty,” he told Russel and Kate.

“Businesses got that yesterday.”

On November 1, Melbourne eateries may open to up to 20 diners inside, with a maximum of 10 per indoor space, and up to 50 diners outside.

But Mr Guerra says the rules on hospitality are concerning.

“From a hospitality perspective, 10 per space indoors is just not going to work. It’s not viable for most of the operators,” he said.

VECCI will be meeting with the state government to push for larger patron caps.

“We’ll be spending a fair bit of time … working through how that can be increased to at least 20 people per space indoors, or better still, go to a flat four square metre,” Mr Guerra said.

