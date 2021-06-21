Why the Transport Workers Union is ‘disturbed’ by latest truck driving push

The National Secretary of the Transport Workers Union says he’s “disturbed” by a push that would allow truck drivers to be on the road for as many as 16 hours a day.

The current limit is 12 hours.

And Michael Kaine says there’s no way it’s being driven by truck drivers themselves.

“We don’t think it makes any sense,” the national secretary told Tom Elliott on 3AW.

