3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Why the Transport Workers Union..

Why the Transport Workers Union is threatening strike action

2 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Why the Transport Workers Union is threatening strike action

The Transport Workers Union is threatening strike action.

And it’s feared it could “cripple” Australia’s food and fuel supplies.

It comes after negotiations between the TWU and Toll representatives broke down.

TWU officials said the proposed action, which would start as early as mid-August, could include 24-hour strikes and unlimited stoppages, disrupting grocery, alcohol and petrol supplies.

Michael Kaine, National Secretary of the Transport Workers Union, gave Tom Elliott on negotiations on Thursday.

“I think this is a little bit of a mischievous use of a quote here,” he said.

Press PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

Picture by Getty iStock

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332