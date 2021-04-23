Why the Victorian government is being urged to cancel the NAPLAN test

There is a group of parents and teachers who are calling for the Victorian government to end NAPLAN testing in the state.

Teacher at Brunswick Secondary College Steven Kolber is part of the group.

Mr Kolber told Tom Elliott why the group wants the Victorian government to get rid of it.

“It has been around for 13 years, there are international tests that tell us more or less the same thing that our NAPLAN test tells us,” he said.

“It doesn’t require the entire education system to top for a week … to take a test.

“NAPLAN isn’t necessary.

“We feel like this test can be better done in a whole range of different ways.”

Mr Kolker said the stress and anxiety caused from the test isn’t the only reason for NAPLAN to be cancelled.

“After 13 years you want to see a positive outcome but we have been seen nothing but backsliding in a whole range of international tests,” he said.

“This break caused by COVID seems like a perfect time to reconsider the way things are done and how we might do it a lot better.”

