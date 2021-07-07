3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Why the Victorian government was..

Why the Victorian government was left with little choice but to abandon the Grand Prix

3 hours ago
3aw mornings
Article image for Why the Victorian government was left with little choice but to abandon the Grand Prix

Martin Pakula says the Formula 1 Grand Prix would have almost certainly gone ahead in Melbourne as planned if Australia’s vaccination rate was where it was initially meant to be.

But Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell, says the Victorian government could have taken responsibility and held the race if it wanted.

Speaking on 3AW, Mr Pakula denied blaming the federal government for the event not going ahead.

“I’m not taking shots, Tony, it’s just a statement of fact,” he said.

Press PLAY below to hear Martin Pakula explain the finer details of why the race won’t go ahead

3aw mornings
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332