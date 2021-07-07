Why the Victorian government was left with little choice but to abandon the Grand Prix

Martin Pakula says the Formula 1 Grand Prix would have almost certainly gone ahead in Melbourne as planned if Australia’s vaccination rate was where it was initially meant to be.

But Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell, says the Victorian government could have taken responsibility and held the race if it wanted.

Speaking on 3AW, Mr Pakula denied blaming the federal government for the event not going ahead.

“I’m not taking shots, Tony, it’s just a statement of fact,” he said.

