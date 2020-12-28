3AW
Why there are calls for an Australian COVID-19 Royal Commission

3 hours ago
3aw mornings
Former Victorian Premier Jeff Kennett is leading calls for a national Royal Commission to examine Australia’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said lessons must be learned and that it would be “irresponsible” for Australia not to thoroughly look into the merits of border closures, lockdowns, hotel quarantine management and aged care.

“It’s not suggested that it be an inquiry to apportion any blame, it’s to simply learn from the experiences of this year knowing that coronaviruses in one form, or another in different mutations, could in fact be with us for the rest of time and we might have, and we still might have, a reoccurrence of the current virus,” Mr Kennett said.

He said Australia’s leaders owed it to future generations.

Click PLAY below to hear him explain more on 3AW

