Why there are calls for chalk and slates to return to the classroom

There are calls for primary school children to ditch technology in favour of returning to using chalk and slates.

Classroom teacher and academic from Central Queensland University, Dr Ragnar Purje, said he process of writing was integral for developing brain and motor skills.

He says children have become too reliant on technology.

“Technology is what it is, and it’ll be with us now forever, but in terms of children developing, movement is extremely important,” he told Ross and Russel.

