3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Why there are calls for reserve prices to be published prior to auction

1 hour ago
3aw drive
Article image for Why there are calls for reserve prices to be published prior to auction

There’s a push for the publishing of reserve prices for auctions to become mandatory in Victoria.

And it’s claimed it will help both buyers and sellers.

Rosemary Jamonts, Real estate agent and Director of Raine & Horne Williamstown, said it had been their policy to publish reserve prices for the past six years.

“We’ve been doing that in most cases, prior to auction, for almost six years,” she said on 3AW.

She said not only was it “transparent” and honest, it also created a realistic market and saved everybody involved time.

She rejected suggestions it ruined competition for property.

Press PLAY below to hear her make the case!

Picture by Getty iStock

3aw drive
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332