Why there is pressure on an inner-city mayor to step aside

13 hours ago
council watch
Article image for Why there is pressure on an inner-city mayor to step aside

There’s pressure on Kate Hely to step aside as Stonnington Mayor over what at least one fellow councillor says is reckless spending.

Cr Alexander Lew told Tom Elliott it didn’t sit right, given the financial struggles plenty of residents had endured over the past 18 months.

Some $25,000 has been spent on mayoral “training” for Cr Hely, while ratepayers have also forked out for a Tesla worth almost $65,000 for the mayor to drive after the council declared a Climate Emergency and questions were asked about the emissions of the existing mayoral car.

Ms Hely said she did not feel safe taking public transport or riding a bike.

Cr Lew told Tom Elliott a spill-motion needed to be called.

Press PLAY below to hear him explain why

Picture by Getty iStock

council watch
News
