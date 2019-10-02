3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Why there’s a big penguin is Hosier Lane (and why it’s already graffiti’d)

5 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

(Image: Phillip Island Nature Parks)

The Phillip Island nature park has paid a street artist to paint a big penguin in Hosier Lane.

And it’s already been graffiti’d.

A caller told Neil Mitchell it was inevitable.

“Hosier Lane is not for paid advertising … it should be about people expressing themselves,” Sean said.

“It will get destroyed.

“Hopefully the client got what they wanted and you’re talking about it.”

Click PLAY to hear Neil cross to Hosier Lane and the subsequent call

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332