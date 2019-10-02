Why there’s a big penguin is Hosier Lane (and why it’s already graffiti’d)

(Image: Phillip Island Nature Parks)

The Phillip Island nature park has paid a street artist to paint a big penguin in Hosier Lane.

And it’s already been graffiti’d.

A caller told Neil Mitchell it was inevitable.

“Hosier Lane is not for paid advertising … it should be about people expressing themselves,” Sean said.

“It will get destroyed.

“Hopefully the client got what they wanted and you’re talking about it.”

