Victoria’s skills commissioner has flagged two factors as to why there’s a plummeting number of apprentices and trainees, sparking a national skill shortage that is hitting homeowners and businesses hard.

Neil Coulson said that apprentice poaching was becoming an “increasingly large problem” in the trade sector, leading to businesses becoming reluctant to train apprentices out of fear they’ll walk to another business.

And he agrees young people are being increasingly pushed towards academic-based careers and attending university, even if their skills would be better suited to a trade.

PIC: Getty Images