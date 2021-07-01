3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Why there’s a push for COVID-19 vaccines to be delivered in the office

3 hours ago
3aw drive
Article image for Why there’s a push for COVID-19 vaccines to be delivered in the office

Australia’s industry groups are pushing for private businesses to be able to vaccinate their workers in the hope of helping speed up the vaccine rollout.

Innes Willox, Chief Executive of the Australian Industry Group, told 3AW Drive it made a lot of sense, given the success of flu shot programs in the office.

“We’ve got a lot of ground to make up,” he said.

“Workplaces are where people congregate and where people can talk.

“The big problem for business now is that they’re not properly indemnified as are pharmaceutical companies or doctors to either encourage their work force to consider vaccination, or at least talk about, and then to deliver it.

“That’s the big stumbling block.”

Press PLAY below to hear the case on 3AW

Picture by Getty iStock

3aw drive
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332