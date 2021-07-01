Why there’s a push for COVID-19 vaccines to be delivered in the office

Australia’s industry groups are pushing for private businesses to be able to vaccinate their workers in the hope of helping speed up the vaccine rollout.

Innes Willox, Chief Executive of the Australian Industry Group, told 3AW Drive it made a lot of sense, given the success of flu shot programs in the office.

“We’ve got a lot of ground to make up,” he said.

“Workplaces are where people congregate and where people can talk.

“The big problem for business now is that they’re not properly indemnified as are pharmaceutical companies or doctors to either encourage their work force to consider vaccination, or at least talk about, and then to deliver it.

“That’s the big stumbling block.”

